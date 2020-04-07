Ruth Langsford shows off fab figure in gym kit during home workout The This Morning star is keeping fit with a new challenge…

Ruth Langsford isn't letting the coronavirus lockdown stop her from keeping fit. The This Morning presenter shared a new video on her Instagram on Tuesday, in which she reveals she has set herself a new challenge to help keep herself healthy while she self-isolates at home. Ruth has decided to take up skipping again after being inspired by an old workout video she previously shared of herself exercising with her former personal trainer.

In the clip, the 60-year-old looks amazing as she shows off her fab figure in black spandex leggings and a matching top while energetically skipping in her back garden. Captioning the video, Ruth wrote: "So...inspired by my previous post with @fitwithfrank (filmed in 2017 by the way for those asking!) I’m going to try skipping again! Loved it as a kid....bit harder when you’re 60! Only managed about 20 skips before I got tangled! If at first you don’t succeed… #isolationexercises #skipping."

Her trainer was very impressed that she had started skipping again, commenting on the post: "Yesssss love it Ruth!! 20 skips is a fantastic start well done." Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes was equally as impressed, admitting he had so much "respect" for his wife. He wrote: "She doesn't even tell me she's thinking about things like this… what a Woman! My Respect."

Ruth's latest post comes after she was forced to defend herself on Monday after she shared a video of herself working out in the garden with her personal trainer. At first glance, some of the star's followers assumed that the footage had been taken recently, and many warned her about social distancing. "That's not two metres apart!" one wrote, while another added: "Two metres please!" However, Ruth had in fact reposted the clip, which was taken some time ago. In response to one of the comments, she wrote: "It was three years ago!!"

Currently, Ruth is staying at home with Eamonn and their teenage son Jack, who turned 18 just before the coronavirus crisis. The TV couple are considered 'key workers' by the government as their presenting roles on This Morning fall under the broadcast journalist category, and have been entertaining fans each Friday with some light-hearted relief, as well as updating them on the current news surrounding the global health pandemic.

