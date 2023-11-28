Eamonn Holmes supported by 'nurse' Isabel Webster amid health challenges

Eamonn Holmes speaks frequently about how his Loose Women host wife, Ruth Langsford, has supported him through his health struggles, but in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the GB News presenter revealed that Ruth isn't the only lady who's helped him during his tough times.

Opening up about the struggles he faced when returning to work after his time off, Eamonn, 63, recalled how his caring co-host, Isabel Webster, helped him through a physically challenging four days while they reported from outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II died.

“There was scaffolding everywhere and if I needed the toilet, it took me ages to get around it. It was humiliating and really wearing me down," Eamonn told HELLO! "But on the long route back to the car, Isabel took my weight and steered me."

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster pose for HELLO! shoot

Explaining why Isabel was such a strong support, Eamonn shared: "She worked in care homes during her gap year, which shows what a good person she is."

Sharing her desire to help Eamonn, Isabel added: "I went into nurse mode. He was struggling and being mobbed by fans, and I was concerned about him."

We love the close nature of Isabel and Eamonn's working and personal relationship - and luckily Ruth and Isabel are thick as thieves too!



"She and my wife are incredibly alike," Eamonn said of his co-star. "They’re both creatures of habit, like routine and do things the same way every day – and they both get on my nerves!"

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Ruth and Isabel love to gang up on Eamonn!

In fact, Ruth and Isabel are so close that they have a private chat where they can discuss Eamonn. "Ruth formed a WhatsApp group with Isabel without me knowing, and they discuss me every day,” he shared.

Isabel gave further insight into their private conversations, explaining: "She sends me messages while we’re on air,saying things like: ‘Tell him his tie’s not straight.’

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster pose for HELLO! shoot

“Ruth and I have similar personalities and we gang up on him – for his own good," Isabel quipped.

While it’s great that Eamonn has such a strong girl squad on his side, he's still not entirely on top form, fretting about how his injuries have impacted his life, sharing: "I used to enjoy driving but I can’t do it anymore."

Eamonn's grandchildren help keep him feeling positive, but he laments the distance between them.

© Instagram Eamonn has a new granddaughter to dote on

The presenter welcomed a second granddaughter, the child of his son Declan, who lives in Ireland. Speaking of the distance between them, Eamonn told HELLO!: “I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully absence will make the heart grow fonder."

Here's hoping Eamonn will have some time off during the Christmas break to spend with his family in Ireland.

