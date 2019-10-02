Simon Cowell showcases impressive six-pack on the beach following his weight loss transformation The X Factor judge has lost an incredible amount of weight recently

Simon Cowell has been looking a lot trimmer over the past few months and on Tuesday The X Factor judge was pictured showcasing his new six-pack during a trip to the beach with his family. The music mogul looked his slimmest yet as he enjoyed a day out with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and son Eric Cowell, five. Simon has been attracting a lot of attention because of his weight loss and has been asked about it in recent interviews. He clarified recently that he hasn't had a gastric band fitted, a rumour that had been circulating. Talking to Best, he said: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it."

Simon Cowell looked slimmer than ever during a trip to the beach

He added: "This diet is all about what you put into your body. It’s not the Atkins diet or anything else. It’s just common sense. It’s not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks." Simon did admit that although he saw a difference quickly, he did find it hard when he watched Eric enjoying fast food. "Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me," he said.

MORE: Death in Paradise star suffers painful injury on set

Simon and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman

READ: Princess Beatrice makes first public appearance since engagement announcement

Simon is aware that he is getting a lot of media attention following his weight loss, and joked that he can never get enough comments about it. Talking to his best friend, Terri Seymour, for Extra TV, who had asked him how he felt about the comments, he replied: "Not enough [comments], I need more." He then added: "I feel a lot better for it, that's the most important thing." The X Factor judge has lost a total of 20Ibs after transforming his lifestyle following a health scare in 2017, where he fell down the stairs as a result of low blood pressure. The doting dad wants to ensure that he is on top form for the sake of his son, and that it was a wake-up call that he needed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.