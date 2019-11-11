Simon Cowell looks slimmer than ever as he's spotted in London The X Factor judge is following an extremely strict diet

Simon Cowell has been shedding the pounds for months, but on Monday, the X Factor judge looked his slimmest yet as he was spotted out and about in London. The father-of-one showed off his trim figure in a pair of jeans and a navy tight-fitting jumper, opting to complete his look with his trademark sunglasses. Simon was paying a visit to the Heart Radio studios on Leicester Square and happily posed with fans outside.

The media mogul has been following an extremely strict diet and lost so much weight, to the point that rumours have flown around that Simon has had a gastric band fitted. Speaking to Best magazine, he revealed: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it."

Simon added: "This diet is all about what you put into your body. It's not the Atkins diet or anything else. It's just common sense. It's not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks.

"Within a few weeks, I could see the difference. Cutting out sugar made a massive difference. The first few weeks were difficult, but then I stopped craving sugar. I have also found a brilliant gluten-free beer, which helps. The hardest part is when I see Eric eat a pizza in front of me."

Simon shares his five-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman. The Britain's Got Talent judge and his American girlfriend recently had to call off Simon's 60th birthday party last month, citing his busy schedule. Two days before the big dinner in Chelsea, which saw Simon's celebrity friends fly in from all over the world, the couple sent out an email saying the party was off.

A spokesperson told Mail Online: "Simon's focus is solely on work for now. It's no secret Simon is a workaholic and he always strives to improve everything he's involved in. He also doesn't want people hungover on Thursday and would rather the focus is purely on work - and of course the upcoming shows - rather than celebrating his 60th. His actual birthday was earlier this month anyway - and he had a small dinner in LA. So he's just decided this bigger dinner can wait until December when work starts to calm down."

