Simon Cowell's girlfriend Lauren Silverman reveals what she really thinks of his new look The couple share a five-year-old son Eric together

Lauren Silverman has opened up about her partner Simon Cowell's new appearance, saying that his slimmed-down look is "awesome". Speaking to Extra, the mother-of-two couldn't help sing Simon's praises as she said: "He's so thin, he looks so awesome."

Earlier this week, the couple made a loved-up appearance as they walked the red carpet for America's Got Talent. Simon, 59, has been looking noticeably slimmer and on Tuesday he showed off his trim figure in a shirt and jeans. Lauren, 42, stunned in a gold shimmery dress that featured a thigh-high split.

Simon has cut out dairy, sugar, bread, gluten and meat from his diet

The media mogul and father-of-one has been following a strict diet and has shed 20lbs in a matter of months. Simon has cut out dairy, sugar, bread, gluten and meat and won't even celebrate his 60th birthday next month with cake. During an interview with Extra's correspondent Terri Seymour, Terri teased: "We have a very special birthday coming up…" to which Simon jokingly replied: "I know. 60 years old, Terri, and you look amazing. Seriously."

After Terri quipped back: "It's not my birthday, darling," Simon added: "No birthday cake." Terri, adamant that her friend enjoy something sweet on such a special occasion, exclaimed: "Of course there's going to be a birthday cake!" but Simon was determined not to cave, telling her: "Oh no there won't be."

The couple joked around on the red carpet

In August, Simon spoke about his recent weight loss and denied gastric band rumours – saying that his change in appearance was all down to a healthier diet. The X Factor judge explained to Best: "People have said, 'Oh, he's had a gastric band fitted' – but I haven't. If I had, I would admit to it. This diet is all about what you put into your body. It's not the Atkins diet or anything else. It's just common sense. It's not hard at all. I met this doctor in LA and he told me my diet was appalling and I had to cut out fatty foods and certain drinks."

