Creative things to do in lockdown from the comfort of your own home

Embrace your inner creative side in isolation by trying new activities. Whether you want to start cross-stitching, painting or baking, here’s what we recommend to keep the boredom of lockdown at bay...
Stuck in isolation, and feeling bored in the house? It’s normal to lack inspiration right now, but if you feel like you could benefit from getting your creative juices flowing, we’ve got just the thing. Even if you’re struggling to get up from the sofa, you can easily familiarise yourself with these creative activities - and you’ll be skilled before you know it!
Cross-stitching
If you’ve ever attempted a cross-stitch before, you’ll know how soothing it is. You don’t have to invest lots of money into buying the right equipment; just order a starter kit and you’ll be whipping up masterpieces in no time!
Cross stitch kit, £21.95, Cotton Clara @ Not on the High Street
Painting-by-numbers
Chances are, you remember the joy of completing a paint-by-numbers picture from your childhood. It could be time to embrace that again!
Paint-by-number kit, £6.53, Amazon
Sewing
We’re not just talking about fixing up holes in your existing wardrobe, or re-attaching buttons (although those are both handy skills) - learning to sew means you can create everything from cushions to dresses.
Craft bundle, £15, Not on the High Street
Watercolour painting
Embrace your inner artiste with some watercolour paints. If you don’t have an inspirational garden, we recommend looking up some places you want to travel to once isolation is over. We can at least dream!
Watercolour box set, £35.99, Amazon
Start gardening
Gardening has many benefits for our mental health, and if you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor space now is the perfect time to spruce it up. You’ll be surprised by how creative you can get.
Garden stool with bag and tools, £16.99, Amazon
Try new recipes
Always fancied cooking up adventurous dishes, but never had the time? Now’s your chance. Invest in a new cookbook and work your way through. Your family will be grateful.
Ottolenghi SIMPLE, £16.72, Amazon
Bake!
Flour might be one of the most sought-after items right now, but if you manage to get your hands on some there’s a plethora of delicious cakes to be made. We recommend following the Queen of baking, Mary Berry’s recipes.
Mary Berry's Baking Bible, £20.80, Amazon
