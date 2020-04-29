Creative things to do in lockdown from the comfort of your own home Now’s the time to get into painting, sewing and more...

Stuck in isolation, and feeling bored in the house? It’s normal to lack inspiration right now, but if you feel like you could benefit from getting your creative juices flowing, we’ve got just the thing. Even if you’re struggling to get up from the sofa, you can easily familiarise yourself with these creative activities - and you’ll be skilled before you know it!

Cross-stitching

If you’ve ever attempted a cross-stitch before, you’ll know how soothing it is. You don’t have to invest lots of money into buying the right equipment; just order a starter kit and you’ll be whipping up masterpieces in no time!

Cross stitch kit, £21.95, Cotton Clara @ Not on the High Street

KEEP BUSY: The best puzzles for adults

Painting-by-numbers

Chances are, you remember the joy of completing a paint-by-numbers picture from your childhood. It could be time to embrace that again!

Paint-by-number kit, £6.53, Amazon

Sewing

We’re not just talking about fixing up holes in your existing wardrobe, or re-attaching buttons (although those are both handy skills) - learning to sew means you can create everything from cushions to dresses.

Craft bundle, £15, Not on the High Street

PRACTICE: The best colouring books for adults

Watercolour painting

Embrace your inner artiste with some watercolour paints. If you don’t have an inspirational garden, we recommend looking up some places you want to travel to once isolation is over. We can at least dream!

Watercolour box set, £35.99, Amazon

Start gardening

Gardening has many benefits for our mental health, and if you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor space now is the perfect time to spruce it up. You’ll be surprised by how creative you can get.

Garden stool with bag and tools, £16.99, Amazon

FRIDAY NIGHT TREAT: The best cocktail-making sets

Try new recipes

Always fancied cooking up adventurous dishes, but never had the time? Now’s your chance. Invest in a new cookbook and work your way through. Your family will be grateful.

Ottolenghi SIMPLE, £16.72, Amazon

Bake!

Flour might be one of the most sought-after items right now, but if you manage to get your hands on some there’s a plethora of delicious cakes to be made. We recommend following the Queen of baking, Mary Berry’s recipes.

Mary Berry's Baking Bible, £20.80, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.