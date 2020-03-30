The best puzzles for adults to keep you occupied during isolation The ultimate mindfulness buys

Sales of puzzles for adults have been skyrocketing due to the coronavirus pandemic. While we’re all stuck inside isolating, we need something to keep our minds and hands busy - and a jigsaw or puzzle is the perfect option. Over the past few weeks, online retailer Amazon has seen sales of jigsaws soar, which means they’re becoming increasingly difficult to get your hands on. In other words, you need to shop quickly if you want to snap one up.

Whether you’re looking for easy puzzles or difficult, 100-piece jigsaws, these are the very best to order today - before they sell out…

Photo jigsaws, from £14.99, Photobox

A personalised jigsaw is a good place to start if you’re feeling rusty - recognising your loved-ones’ features is a sure-fire way to get it right.

Plitvice Lake jigsaw puzzle, £6.99, Amazon

A landscape jigsaw is perfect for dreaming of faraway places. We love this lake one, but there are plenty of places around the world you can choose fron.

Eiffel Tower jigsaw puzzle, £21.99, Amazon

Challenge yourself with a 3D puzzle. This Eiffel tower one is likely to have even the most seasoned puzzle-lover stumped at times.

Van Gogh starry night jigsaw puzzle, £30.10, Amazon

This Van Gogh painting is a classic, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to figure it out when it’s split into 1,000 pieces! Challenge yourself.

Can You Solve Me? 12-puzzle gift set, £29.99, Amazon

This set will keep you occupied for hours on end! Featuring a challenging tangram, IQ toy, brainteaser, mind game for children and adults and more, it’s well worth snapping up for a rainy day.

Hot Dogs 100-piece puzzle, £14.99, Waterstones

Dog lovers will be huge fans of this adorable jigsaw. It’s not the most difficult, but it sure is the sweetest. It’ll be going straight into a frame and on our wall when it’s done!

Moon round puzzle, £27.48, Amazon

From one extreme to the other, this moon puzzle will really test you. It’s suitable for children, but will have adults hypnotised, too.

Art Nouveau jigsaw puzzle, £18.45, Zazzle

Last but not least, stare at something beautiful for hours with this William Morris printed jigsaw.