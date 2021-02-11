6 COVID-friendly things to do with the kids this half term Because keeping kids entertained during the pandemic is hard!

Half term is right around the corner, which means parents will finally get a well-earned break from homeschooling. Hurrah! But with this comes a new challenge – the struggle to keep your kids entertained while cooped up at home during lockdown.

We've rounded up some of the best activities you can do with your family to keep busy this half term. From virtual tours to crafting ideas and fun online festivals, discover our pick of the top events and ideas to try during the February half term with your children.

Get closer to nature

Royal Parks is hosting a free Virtual Discovery Week: Emerging from Winter event, packed full of nature activities for children to enjoy from home. Each day of the online event is themed; for example, Birds day will see your little ones making a bird feeder in a live craft-along session and watching a virtual feeding of the St James's Park pelicans.

WHEN: 15 - 19 February

WHERE: Online

Find out more at royalparks.org.uk/whats-on/virtual-discovery-week-emerging-from-winter

Celebrate Chinese New Year from home

Ring in the Year of the Ox from the comfort of your own home with a takeaway and virtual show. The stunning parade in London's West End might be cancelled this year, but celebrations are still taking place online. The Chinese New Year festival, organised by the London Chinatown Chinese Association (LCCA), will see performances from new artists as well as highlights of previous Chinese New Year celebrations in London.

WHEN: Sunday 14 February

WHERE: Online

Find out more at lccauk.com/

Enjoy a virtual museum tour

Virtual museum tours can be just as good as the IRL experience – plus your kids won't get bored halfway through and start dragging their feet. Our tops picks include the fascinating Hidden London tours at the London transport museum. Another great child-friendly option is the Peter Harrison Platetarium tour, a great way to discover the complexities of the solar system from your sofa.

WHEN: Whenever suits

WHERE: Online

Find out more at rmg.co.uk/whats-on/planetarium-shows

Cut loose with a dance show

The Soutbank Centre's Imagine Children's Festival is entirely virtual this year, bringing you several fun activities to let off steam at home. From the Kaleidoscope Concert, a sensory online experience for babies, to DYSCO, a playful and celebratory workshop for all ages, there's something for everyone this half term.

WHEN: Dates TBC

WHERE: Online

Find out more at southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/festivals-series/imagine-childrens-festival

Get crafty with the kids

The Foundling Museum's website is a great resource for children, with dozens of creative crafting workshops available. From humble paper chain tutorials to must-bake heart-shaped biscuit recipes and guides to making your own bracelets, your little ones will have hours of fun (and you'll have hours of peace) with these genius online ideas.

WHEN: Free daily inspiration

WHERE: Online

Find out more at foundlingmuseum.org.uk/whats-on/family/

Book early for LaplandUK

Missed out last year? Get in early this time around by booking your tickets to LaplandUK for next winter. It might be a while until we can enjoy an IRL event so plan your family outing now. Tickets are already on sale from £69pp at the popular family-friendly attraction, which offers everything from ice skating to gingerbread making and the chance to meet Father Christmas in the flesh.

WHEN: November 2021 - January 2022

WHERE: Whitmoor Forest, Swinley Rd, Winkfield Row, Ascot SL5 8BD

Book now at laplanduk.co.uk/booking-portal

