8 best sports bras for running during lockdown Beat your PB with the right support

Sports bras can make the world of difference when it comes to running. You don't need us to tell you that support is key to smashing a PB, but recent research shows that excessive breast movement can directly slow some women down. It's not as straightforward as bolting your boobs in and hoping for the best, either. There are two key categories to keep in mind: compression or encapsulation – compression works best for smaller cup sizes and tend to come in crop top shapes, while encapsulation sports bras are made with moulded cups for keeping larger sizes in place. Whether you're an amateur lockdown runner or a seasoned racer, these are the best sports bras for running for all shapes and sizes…

Best sports bras for small boobs

ASICS crafts activewear specifically for running, and this seamless style boasts sweat-wicking fabric for breathability and comfort, as well as reflective accents on the sides for visibility if you want to take to the road in the evenings.

Sports bra, £45, ASICS

New Balance's Pace Bra 2.0 is designed with a compression technology to minimise bounce, as well as quick-drying fabric and an elasticated under band for added support. It's also a steal at £25.

Pace Bra 2.0, £25, New Balance

If a stylish design is crucial for you, MyProtein has got you covered. Their Essentials Training bra is not only sweat-wicking and super-soft, it features a criss-cross back design that will make you actually want to work out.

Sports bra, £22, MyProtein

Adidas by Stella McCartney delivers eco-conscious designs with all the technicalities. Bag yourself a compressive fit with removable padding and a mesh racerback with this buy.

Sports bra, £50, Adidas by Stella McCartney at Matches Fashion

Best sports bras for big boobs

Panache nails support for larger cup sizes with this non-wired design, including a clasp back and moulded cups. It runs up to a size G.

Non-wired sports bra, £40, Panache at Selfridges

Shock Absorber's Ultimate Run Non-Wired bra covers all bases for bigger boobs: it features wide, padded straps for comfort, is quick-drying and moisture-wicking, and has a full back opening for ease when taking it on and off.

Ultimate Run Non-Wired Sports Bra, £46, Shock Absorber at John Lewis

Lululemon's zip-front sports bra is aimed specifically at runners with breathable built-in cups, a bonded underband which won't dig in or ride up, and a zip and hook closure at the front. Add to that the gorgeous leopard-print and we're sold.

Enlite sports bra, £78 - £88, Lululemon

Available in sizes up to 38JJ, Freya's Active Core sports bra is made with two cups for supreme support and double lining for extra hold.

Active Core Sports Bra, £30, Freya at Figleaves

