9 gym bags that will make you want to workout this January

Whether you're always hitting 6am classes or you've just signed up with a personal trainer, a stylish gym bag for all of your gear is essential. We'll happily forgo makeup and other accessories, but investing in a decent gym bag instead of squeezing everything into your handbag or an old tote will make all the difference when it comes to committing to a routine.

Sports brands and big name designers alike now have options that tick all of the boxes, with space, comfort and style at the forefront, making it easier than ever to find exactly what you're looking for.

From tote bags suitable for yoga to backpacks you can wear on your commute or duffle bags which fit in everything you could possibly need and more, read on for our edit of the best gym bags to shop now.

The best gym bag for...style

Icon Luxe Kit bag, £98/$148, Sweaty Betty

Made from quilted woven fabric in a classic tote shape, Sweaty Betty's Icon Luxe gym bag certainly lives up to its name. It also scores big practicality points, with enough space to fit your handbag and all of your gear, plus a waterproof section for dirty or wet gym kit. There's even a strap to securely carry your yoga mat.

The best gym bag for...anyone who loves pink

Nike Gym Club women's training duffel bag, £27.95, Nike

Nike's lightweight duffle bag is the perfect size for all of your gym essentials, plus there's a separate compartment for your trainers, but it's the pink that's really selling it to us.

The best gym bag for...yoga or pilates

Transience Fortune shell shoulder bag, £180/$225, Net-a-Porter

The Fortune bag by Transcience has a minimalist design that's practical and timeless. It's made from durable shell and comes with a removable zipped pouch for your keys, phone and purse.

The best gym bag for...backpack fans

Victoria Beckham backpack, was £119/$130 now £59.50/$91, Reebok

Prefer a backpack? We love this one from VB's collaboration with Reebok. It has a cool utilitarian design, external zip pockets and it's currently on sale.

The best gym bag for...those who like simplicity

Gym bag, £65, ​​Rains

Made with Rains' signature PU fabric, this holdall is waterproof and hardwearing. It's designed with the gym in mind but would be equally suitable for a weekend away.

The best gym bag for...a statement print

Printed backpack, was £130/$211 now £91/$147, ​​Stella McCartney

Just because it's your gym bag doesn't mean it can't come in a bold print. This Stella McCartney x adidas backpack has all of the extra storage you could need and an air mesh back panel.

The best gym bag for...after work classes

Gym tote bag, £29.50, ​​Marks & Spencer

The GoodMove collection at M&S has affordable gym gear that's high quality, too. This tote bag is lightweight, water-resistant and the ideal size to fit into a gym locker.

The best gym bag for...commuters

Pack and go multi wear bag, £108/$118, ​​Lululemon

This versatile Lululemon gym bag can be worn as a backpack or crossbody and includes a detachable front pouch. There's also an inner zip pocket and an outer pocket for easy access to your water bottle.

The best gym bag for...plenty of storage

ID duffell bag, was £43 now £30.10, ​​adidas

Looking for a sturdy and spacious design? This classic gym bag from adidas will fit the bill. We love the contrasting colours.

