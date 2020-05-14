Is this Holly Willoughby's secret to her amazing figure? Much has been said about the This Morning's presenter incredible figure

Holly Willoughby has completely transformed her body and look over the past few years, and although the This Morning presenter has always kept quiet about how she has achieved it, many guessed it had been thanks to Pilates. Well, if Keith Lemon's latest picture is anything to go by, it seems that might be the case!

In the picture shared on Thursday on the comedian's Instagram in honour of Holly's last day on Celebrity Juice, the mother-of-three can be seen showing off her flexibility by lifting her left leg up whilst sitting down on her sofa. Holly was quick to react to the snap, commenting: "Wow! Did I do that????"

Holly Willoughby showed off her flexibility on Celebrity Juice

The presenter's fans were in awe of her move, with many finding it hard to believe that it was actually her leg. "Wow, Was that really your leg though? @hollywilloughby," said a follower, whilst a second fan wrote: "That can’t be your leg!"

Holly's transformation was a big talking point amongst fans back in 2017, and it was revealed back then that the 39-year-old had used Pilates to strengthen her core and hone her slender physique.

The This Morning presenter wows with her daily looks

Holly first started Pilates after welcoming her second child, daughter Belle, in 2012. She embarked on weekly sessions at her home with fitness guru Lynne Robinson, the director of London-based Body Control Pilates.

Lynne told the Sun at the time: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week. Holly had postnatal matwork classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core." She added: "The exercises help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

Mum-of-three Holly has always refused to comment on her diet or weight loss secrets because she has interviewed so many people who have battled eating disorders. In a candid interview with Prima magazine, she said: "I don't want to encourage eating disorders. I try not to focus too much on my appearance. As long as I'm healthy, that's good enough for me."