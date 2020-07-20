Saira Khan has had her very own 'Bond girl' moment! The 50-year-old Loose Women star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video showing her emerging from a swimming pool – and her fans were completely blown away. The slow motion clip shows Saira making her way out of the water in a black and white bikini.

"In your world - you can be whoever you want to be. Today I wanted to be in a James Bond film - so I channelled my @halleberry and just went for it," Saira captioned the video. "We can all dream - but make them come true in your own way."

Her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment: "Go girl!" she wrote, along with two flame emojis. Another fan remarked: "I think we should sign you up Saira for the next Bond Girl... you look just amazing getting out of that pool. You're a NATURAL! I love your posts (ALLof them) Go and enjoy Portugal take care xx."

Saira is currently in Portugal enjoying a "selfish" holiday on her own, away from husband Steve Hyde and their two children, Zac, 12, and nine-year-old Amara, who they adopted in 2011, when she was just four days old.

Immediately after their recent family break in Cornwall, Saira packed her bags again for the solo trip. She later shared a video from the Oasis resort at the juice Master retreat, taken from the balcony of her top floor room, which boasts breathtaking views over the pool and lake.

She explained: "For once a week in a year I grab that time and I'm really selfish with it. I take myself away from my family - my kids and my hubby, even though I miss them so much - and I take this opportunity to recharge my mind and my body."

Detailing her daily diet during her seven-day holiday, which consists of four juices packed full of fruit and vegetables, Saira continued: "I'm not here to lose weight, I'm not here to be skinny, I'm here to selfishly look after myself. I'm one of these people that needs to extract themselves out of their ordinary busy life full of demands."