The Chase's Mark Labbett has taken to Twitter to show off the results of his recent weight loss. The 54-year-old Chaser proudly posed for a photo in his hotel room, as he revealed his trousers no longer fit him. Mark wrote: "Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go : ) #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts."

Fans were quick to complement the star on his weight loss, with one writing: "Keep going pal, it's hard work but it's achievable." A second remarked: "Well done achieving that over the last months, being in close proximity to my fridge for most of the waking day has certainly been bad for my waist line!"

Mark Labbett shared his weight loss results on Twitter

Back in October, Mark - who stands at 6ft 6in - revealed that he had shed two-and-a-half stone, having weighed 378lbs at his heaviest. He tweeted: "#thechase lost four inches off my chest and six inches off my belly in last six months. So they have bought me a new suit for the show. First target achieved (sic)".

Mark then reached out to former Emmerdale star Lisa Riley - who has lost 12 stone - saying: "@Reallisariley I am not at your level yet but in last six months dropped 2.5 stones, four inches off chest and six inches off stomach (sic)".

The Chase star shares a son with wife Katie

Mark has no doubt been supported on his weight loss journey by his wife Katie, with whom he shares a son. The couple split briefly in 2019 following her alleged infidelity, but later reconciled. In September, Mark opened up about their marriage and his family during an appearance on Loose Women.

"Like a lot of relationships, you go through a rough patch. We're working as best we can to get through it,' Mark shared. "But we've always tried to be quite private. We've never done the glossy magazines. A tabloid newspaper offered us a sum of money to give us an exclusive. And we respectfully declined. It's not what we do. You won't find a picture of our son anywhere on the internet because it's been quite a deliberate decision."

Mark added: "Nor am I going to name him again. If he wants to when he's old enough - to have a social media profile, that's up to him. But I'm not going to do it for him."