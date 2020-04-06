Lisa Riley reveals she was left with 1.5 stone of excess skin after weight loss transformation The soap star slimmed down from a UK size 28 to a size 14 in recent years

Over the past couple of years, Lisa Riley has been documenting her incredible 12 stone weight loss journey. And in her latest interview, the Emmerdale star has revealed that she has removed 1.5 stone of excess skin in order to feel good about her body. The 43-year-old ditched alcohol and junk food from her diet after she met her fiancé Al, 49, in 2012. "I started thinking about my own health. People forget how gigantic I was. With the skin removal I lost twelve stone, one pound," she told The Mirror. "The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds. Since then my weight has more or less stayed the same."

The soap star previously shared her secret to maintaining her weight loss - not eating carbohydrates after 1:30pm! "I was the classic over-eater but I have completely changed my attitude towards food," said Lisa, whose favourite foods used to be white bread, crumpets, crisps and pasta. "I used to go out for a meal and have a starter, main and pudding. No wonder I was gaining weight."

Meanwhile, Lisa, who is famous for playing Mandy Dingle in the ITV soap, is currently self-isolating alongside her fiance due to the soap's filming being postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown. Over the weekend, the actress shared a selfie, encouraging her followers to stay at home. "The sun is shining but I beg you PLEASE stay inside and respect the lives of EVERYONE," she wrote.

"I'm off on my walk if the day and get my exercise in but remember the REAL importance our rules given by the government. Send pictures TODAY of you with the natural light of the sun....that way we bring sunshine into each other's houses at this difficult time... HERE'S MINE… smile."

