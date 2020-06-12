Lizzo's TikTok video of her hitting back at body shamers goes viral - and I'm all for it 'Health is what happens on the inside'

I'm going to start by saying Lizzo is one of my favourite celebrities in the world, thanks to her status as self-confidence and self-love queen, her undeniable talent, her lyrics, her fabulous fashion and carefree attitude. But her ability to clap back to body shamers? Epic. Second to none. I think it's the fact that she genuinely doesn't care - people desperately try to make her feel bad about her body daily, but she just refuses, hitting back in a way that shuts them down and leaves us all cheering.

Lizzo shared a video of her working out

The latest example of this is the Tiktok video that she released on Tuesday afternoon, showing her working out. She captioned the video, "if you're not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here..." She then goes on to share a montage of clips showing her exercising while she narrates.

"Hey. So I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise for some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she says. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what that type is? None of your business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

Can you hear me cheering right now? Lizzo is right - it isn't anybody's business. The fat-shaming needs to stop - as does the faux concern from people who believe Lizzo is in bad health (sidenote: weight or size does NOT equate to health, but that's a discussion for another time).

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own self and worry about your own goddamn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside," she added.

"Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y'all need to do a cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."

I mean, what more is there to add?! Now, go follow her if you don't already.