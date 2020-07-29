Khloe Kardashian reveals debilitating health battle she has suffered since childhood The Good American founder was too embarrassed to speak up

Khloe Kardashian is used to sharing details of her personal life with the public, but there is one thing she's been hiding since childhood – a secret health battle.

The reality TV star revealed that she has struggled with debilitating migraines that, at times, have left her "incapacitated in bed" and unable to lift her head.

Khloe admitted that her condition began when she was just 12 years old but she felt too embarrassed to speak up to her family members.

"I vividly remember how I felt, but mainly I remember how everyone told me that I wasn't feeling what I felt. People would always say, 'Oh, it's just a headache,'" Khloe told website Prevention.

"That's the stigma with migraines, that it's just a headache. And being 12 years old, and at that time no one in my family experienced migraines, I was embarrassed to say when I was suffering from one."

Khloe Kardashian has suffered from migraines since childhood

Suffering in silence, Khloe admitted she didn't speak up about her pain for a long time, and her migraines continued. "I would just be incapacitated in bed," she said. "I would not be able to lift my head up, and being that young, it was scary."

As the pain persisted, Khloe revealed she eventually sought help from one of her mum, Kris Jenner's friends, who also experienced migraines. Encouraging her to see a neurologist, Khloe underwent brain scans that thankfully ruled out some "really scary things". "But I was diagnosed with migraine," Khloe added.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True

According to the NHS, many people who experience a migraine "also have symptoms such as feeling sick, being sick and increased sensitivity to light or sound".

Khloe still suffers from the condition and admitted the intensity of her symptoms are particularly erratic. Some days, she said she's completely "wiped out and those are the worst". Other times, she experiences extreme sensitivity to light and scent.

Khloe revealed her migraines can also cause vision impairment, violent nausea, and uncontrollable shaking. "It's so scary," she added. "Especially when you're around someone that's never seen someone go through that, they get really worried."

