Khloe Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumours – with surprising response The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shares two-year-old True with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has addressed pregnancy rumours following months of speculation about whether she's having another baby.

The star - who has recently rekindled her romance with her daughter, True's father, Tristan Thompson - shared a Snapchat picture over the summer of two baby sheep with a pink arrangement, which looked like a pregnancy reveal and left fans asking: "Is there another baby on the way?"

She answered the question during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 in July and admitted it is something she's considering.

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian hosts party with her nieces and nephews

"I sort of wish, because True is two now and is getting big. It goes so fast. I know why people keep having kids now, but then they just all turn into teenagers."

Explaining her Snapchat photo, she added: "It was actually a friend of ours, we threw her a baby shower. It's such a weird time right now and everyone wore these face shields and masks.

"We had to be six feet apart through the whole shower. It was so strange, but so great that we were able to celebrate. It's such a different time, although I did love those sheep. They were from the shower."

Khloe Kardashian has cleared up the pregnancy rumours

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more."

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

The star is a doting mum to True, pictured with cousin Stormi

Khloe shares True with Tristan, and the pair were spotted cozying up at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party on 21 October.

The star often shares cute videos of True on social media, and posted a sweet video of the toddler playing with her cousins Chicago, Dream, Saint and Psalm, at the family's Fourth of July party.

True was born just months apart from Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, and Kim's daughter, Chicago, and the trio are referred to by their family as "the triplets."

