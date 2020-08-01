Kirsty Gallacher, 44, stuns fans with her phenomenal physique The former Sky TV presenter looks amazing!

Kirsty Gallacher is no stranger to working out – but her fans certainly weren't prepared for how incredible the results of her efforts truly are.

The 44-year-old's followers did a collective jaw-drop when she posted some insane photos of herself in a bikini on Friday.

Kirsty looked phenomenal as she larked around by a swimming pool, playing with a ball as she sunned herself on holiday with her two sons Jude, ten, and Oscar, 13.

The former Sky TV presenter slipped into a blue two-piece which highlighted her enviably-toned waist. Captioning the shot, she wrote: "When you’re a mum of two boys... never far from a football."

Kirsty is on holiday with her sons

Kirsty's followers were quick to comment on her gym-honed physique, with one gushing: "Looking super hot mama!" Another wrote: "Wow, you look great." A third added: "OMG! That's an amazing figure. Respect." And a fourth said: "Best looking woman ever! You're in great shape."

Even on holiday, Kirsty makes sure to keep up with her fitness routine. She later took to her Instagram stories to film herself working out on a bike.

Kirsty Gallacher's fans were stunned by her bikini body

The fitness enthusiast told her followers: "Reality of a holiday workout. 30 mins sprint on the bike. Was feeling a little flat this morning and so decided to do a workout. Feel so much better for it. For anyone else feeling a little deflated today, get moving!"

Last year, the mum-of-two even ran the London Marathon! "I feel fitter and healthier now than I’ve ever been,” she previously told HELLO! during an exclusive photoshoot. "I’ve always wanted to do the Marathon – it’s a big personal challenge for me," she added. "The balance in my life is right, I feel very energised. I’m loving every minute of training – but it’s tough."

