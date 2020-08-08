Coleen Nolan 'considering double mastectomy' after sisters' devastating cancer diagnosis Linda and Anne Nolan were diagnosed within days of each other

Coleen Nolan has revealed that she has considered undergoing a double mastectomy following her sisters Linda and Anne's devastating cancer diagnosis.

Anne, 69, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April, while Linda, 61, found out she has incurable liver cancer just a few days later.

Coleen has now admitted that she thought about having the procedure to reduce her risk of developing breast cancer in the future.

"Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy," she confessed to The Mirror.

"I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, 'Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?' If that's a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them."

Linda and Anne Nolan are battling cancer at the same time

Discussing her fear of developing the disease, the Loose Women star added: "The guilt is incredible, I don’t feel guilty for not having the disease; I feel guilty for being afraid of it when I think of Anne and Linda living with it.

"But of course it’s hard not to be consumed by fear when those so close to you have been affected."

The sisters formed part of Irish pop group The Nolans (Linda pictured far left)

The TV star admitted she was so shocked when she discovered her sisters' heartbreaking news, she "couldn't even cry".

"I was still in bits after hearing that Anne had cancer when Linda called a few days later to tell me about her diagnosis and I was so shocked I couldn’t even cry," the 55-year-old said. "I just felt incredible anger."

Coleen pictured with Bernie Nolan, who passed away in July 2013

The sisters, who are famed for being part of Irish pop group The Nolans along with Coleen, underwent chemotherapy together at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital last month after receiving the devastating diagnoses. The pair have since lost their hair to chemotherapy.

The famous sisters were diagnosed just after they finished filming The Nolans Go Cruising. Anne previously battled the disease in 2000, while Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

When they announced the sad news, they vowed to beat the disease which killed their sister Bernie. The late star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2010. She passed away in her sleep on 4 July 2013 aged 52.

