Trinny Woodall, 56, channels Kim Kardashian as she poses in nude underwear The Trinny London founder shared an inspiring video helping her fans to feel confident

Trinny Woodall regularly shares style tips and fashion advice with her fans on social media, and over the weekend, the mother-of-one posted an inspiring video on Instagram to promote body confidence. The 56-year-old looked incredible as she shared footage of herself wearing nude underwear while getting ready in her closet, and admitted she was taking style inspiration from Kim Kardashian. "I'm feeling slightly Kimmy here," she said. "And as much as she might be one of the most divisive influencers of all time, as many parents of teenage daughters might agree, she knows how to do skin on skin."

VIDEO: Trinny Woodall takes fans behind-the-scenes on This Morning with Ruth Langsford

Trinny Woodall was praised as she posed in her underwear

Trinny then went on to show a variety of looks from her wardrobe in neutral shades, including teaming a stylish sleeveless blouse with a long skirt, both from her go-to store Zara. What's more, Trinny teamed her look with her latest Trinny London Lip Glow, Bella, which was named after her daughter Lyla's close friend.

Bella Lip Glow, £16, Trinny London

The star received many compliments from fans after sharing her video, with them not only thanking her for her fashion tips, but praising her for her body confidence and incredible figure.

One wrote: "Gorgeous! Looking amazing Trinny!" while another commented: "Trinny, you look incredible, amazing figure, oozing confidence, an inspiration."

The Trinny London founder was inspired by Kim Kardashian

Another fan asked: "Do you work out? You so look toned," to which Trinny replied: "Three times a week, join us at 8am Monday, Wednesday and Friday." The star was referring to her online workout videos, where she films herself keeping fit at home with her trainer.

Many followers were also wanting to know where Trinny's underwear was from. "What kind of undergarments are you wearing, you look great," one wrote, and Trinny responded: "Zara."

Trinny's latest Lip Glow, Bella, was named after her daughter Lyla's friend

It's been an exciting few days for Trinny, who announced on Thursday that she had added a new Lip Glow shade to her Trinny London makeup line – Bella.

The doting mum shared a video of herself with Lyla, where they opened up about the new product. In the caption, the beauty mogul wrote: "Welcome Lip Glow in Bella Exciting news from @trinnylondon...

"Today we launch our newest stack staple – Lip Glow in Bella. Named after one of Lyla's closest friends, Bella flatters everyone and introduces a touch of glossy freshness to every look.

"Inspired to achieve the perfect no-makeup makeup look, Lyla and I opt for a natural glow, finished by this fabulously wearable nude. Bellissima..."

