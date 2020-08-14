James Martin left fans swooning on Thursday after he showed off a much-slimmer physique on Instagram.

The Saturday Morning star looked fit and healthy, sporting a shorter hairdo and quite the tan, as he shared a video announcing the launch of his new webshop, which is set to go live in a few weeks.

WATCH: James Martin shares amazing news with fans

His followers were blown away by his appearance, with James revealing he has lost an incredible 14 kilos, which is roughly just over two stone.

"Well done James. You look fabulous!" commented one proud supporter. "Well done on all that hard work... and 14 kilos!" said another. A third added: "Looking good Mr Martin. Very trim."

Admitting he now needs to buy himself some new clothes after his weight loss, James thanked his followers for their kind words. He wrote: "Haha thanks all. Lost 14 kilos got to get new clothes."

James Martin revealed he has lost 14 kilos

James' transformation comes after he announced his new online shop to help suppliers who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the news on Thursday, he teased: "A new thing I've been working on, it's taken months and months of planning, but we're nearly there. As you know I've been doing my best to help out so many different suppliers - fish, meat, veg, gardening – in this nightmare crisis we're all facing."

James went on to explain that instead of crashing the suppliers' websites, his team had been working 24/7 to create a dedicated space where he can connect the public with amazing kitchen essentials and top quality produce.

James Martin before his weight loss

"It's a website shop that will enable you to get the produce delivered to your door, from fish to meat to gardening tools, to pans and pots. It's like a chef's larder. It's morphed into over 500 different items. We have Michelin-starred chefs making stuff for the shop too," he said.

"The money gets sent straight to them, I'm doing it to help and to keep them going until hopefully, we're all back to normality. It'll give you the opportunity to buy the most amazing produce, delivered to your door!"

