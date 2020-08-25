Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in gorgeous bright pink swimsuit The former Dancing on Ice star has jetted off on another holiday

Gemma Collins really is living her best life at the moment. The former Dancing on Ice star has jetted off on another idyllic getaway, where she continued to show off her impressive weight loss.

The 39-year-old looked gorgeous in a bright pink swimsuit, which appeared to be Fendi, and a matching turban hat as she posed by her hotel.

MORE: Gemma Collins highlights tiny waist in gorgeous ruffled mini dress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amazing celebrity weight loss stories

Posting a Boomerang on Instagram, Gemma panned the camera up and down her body as she blew a cheeky kiss. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Sending KISSES. GC my VITAMIN D TOUR continues."

Fans were quick to compliment the reality TV star, with one writing: "Beautiful woman!" Another added: "Looking fabulous." While a third said: "You look amazing!"

Gemma Collins continues to show off her weight loss

Gemma also shared a number of clips on her Instagram Stories which showed off her gorgeous surroundings, with many of her followers believing she has jetted off to Crete, Greece.

It was only last month that Gemma flew to Mykonos, Greece, where she shared beautiful unedited and unfiltered snaps of herself in a pretty tropical palm print swimsuit.

Posting three photos, Gemma looked gorgeous as she posed by an infinity pool with the ocean behind her. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "ALL WOMAN. MYKONOS @cavotagoomykonos no filter or edit just serving good vibes."

Gemma Collins has lost three stone

MORE: Gemma Collins showcases three stone weight loss with gorgeous unedited swimwear photo

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

Gemma Collins is looking fab!

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.