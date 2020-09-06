Tyra Banks' latest swimsuit photo is the most inspiring yet The new Dancing with the Stars host is getting ready for her presenting debut on the ABC dance show

Tyra Banks has been sharing some incredible swimsuit photos of herself over the past week, and her most recent one was linked to a motivational message.

The new Dancing with the Stars host took to Instagram to share a collage created by a fan account, which featured a black-and-white picture of her wearing a bejewelled cut-out one-piece.

The collage also featured a pair of angel wings and roses surrounding Tyra, as well as a large letter N in the background. In the caption, Tyra wrote: "N is for No...as in we have NO time to doubt ourselves. We gotta keep dreaming. You feel me? So fly..." [sic].

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you so much for the motivation," while another wrote: "Thank you for the reminder Tyra!" A third added: "You are so awesome!"

Tyra has previously shared other picture collages of herself, with another recent one showing her wearing a bikini surrounded by flowers, against the letter B. "B is for BanX," she wrote alongside it.

The star is set for a busy month, as she prepares to make her hosting debut on Dancing with the Stars on 14 September.

On Wednesday's Good Morning America, the official lineup for this year's competition was announced, with celebrities including Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean.

The news of Tyra's new role was announced in July. The supermodel opened up about the position in a video shared on the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account.

She said: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing with the Stars to the next level."

She added: "Did you think I was going to waltz on over to Dancing with the Stars and not bring you with me? Oh no, baby, we will be smizing on ABC."

Tyra is replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She will be joined by fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

