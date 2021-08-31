24 best Labor Day sales to shop right now: Grab the best early fashion & beauty deals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You might already have your Labor Day weekend plans mapped out, but make sure to take some time to treat yourself and shop the best Labor Day discounts.

Your closet and makeup bag will thank you for it! In the run-up to Labor Day on Monday, September 6, there are a ton of amazing Labor Day deals you’ll want to snap up, including major savings on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's favourite fashion labels and the best beauty brands too.

It's also the perfect chance to buy a few fall essentials - and that's why we’ve tracked down some of the best Labor Day weekend sales in fashion and also beauty to shop right now.

Shop the best Labor Day fashion sales

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom's sale is so big you'll need some serious time to shop it. Save on some of the coolest fashion labels including Free People and Reformation and be sure to take a look at the deals in Women's Designer Fashion.

GOOD AMERICAN

Khloe Kardashian's line has discounts of up to 60% off on everything from jeans to leisurewear and dresses.

MACY'S

Who can resist a sale at Macy's? Whether you're looking for a fabulous new outfit, jewelry or a chic new purse, you'll find something covetable - and up to 50% off.

H&M

Get everything you need to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall... for less!

NIKE

Kit the whole family out in a new pair of sneakers, with Nike's amazing sale with up to 40% off footwear, clothing and accessories.

DSW

Revamp your footwear wardrobe with new shoes from brands like Reebok, Steve Madden, Timberland, Adidas and JLO Jennifer Lopez.

ASOS

Dresses, jeans, sweaters, oh my – there's so much in the massive ASOS sale. Get 25% OFF EVERTHING WITH THE CODE: NATIONAL25

SHEIN

Already a trendy bargain hunter's favorite, Shein also has a special discount code for Labor Day. Get 10% off on orders of $29, 15% off on orders over $69 and 20% off if you spend more than $99 with the code: LABOR2021

PRETTY LITTLE THING

If you shop Pretty Little Thing you'll get up to 80% off everything, plus an EXTRA 10% OFF with the discount code: EXTRA10.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

Get your browse on as the Bloomingdale's sale is packed with luxury brands from Jimmy Choo to Michael Kors. And if you're looking for designer bargains on a smaller budget, check out the fabulous sale buys under $100.

BODEN

Snap up something from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands! Get 15% off full price items, plus free standard shipping and returns over $49.

SHOPBOP

Staud, Marc Jacobs and Levi's are just some of the labels in Shopbop's enormous sale. You can even shop genuine vintage designer handbags - like a Louis Vuitton monogram bag for less than $840 or a Chanel purse on sale for $1,770. Go go go!

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Shop cool fashion at Anthropologie - and you can find some amazing homeware buys, too on sale. Get browsing.

THE NORTH FACE

Meghan Markle loves The North Face jackets – get yourself a royal bargain as they're offering 30% off selected styles.

SPLENDID

There's up to 40% off almost everything, including their cosy separates which are spot on for fall.

ZAPPOS

Want a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to winter boots from Sorel, trendy Crocs or Birkenstocks, or maybe some Tory Burch flats? Zappos has hundreds of brands in its massive sale.

OLD NAVY

Stock up on sweatpants, jeans and tees with Old Navy's big sale – there's up to 50% off across the entire site.

Shop the best Labor Day beauty sales

ULTA

Join in ULTA's 21 Days of Beauty for 50% off selected brands including Indie Lee, Philosophy and Kylie Cosmetics until September 18. There are also special daily "Beauty Steals" with major discounts! You can see which brands are coming up for, so mark it in your calendar when you see your favourites.

SEPHORA

Get your fall glow-up going with fabulous deals on brands like Pat McGrath, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Urban Decay, HUDA Beauty and more.

LOOKFANTASTIC

You can't beat Lookfantastic for big beauty brands, and you can save 20% across the entire site with code LABORDAY. Plus you'll get a free 11-piece beauty bag worth $106 when you spend more than $90.

FENTY

Pick up a Mattemoiselle lipstick or Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Duo for 50% off, PLUS you can get 2 free Gloss Bomb minis with any $65+ purchase with the discount code: GLOSSY

PAULA'S CHOICE

The cult skincare brand has discounts on everything from anti-aging boosters to bodycare.

ELEMIS

Elemis has gifts galore! Enjoy a FREE 5-piece gift featuring the skincare brand's most popular products, all in an exclusive bag designed by Hayley Menzies, with your $125+ purchase.

SKINSTORE

Up your skincare game with some help from the Skinstore sale, which has up to 50% off on top brandslike Caudalie, Eve Lom, SkinCeuticals and Natura Bisse. Plus you'll get an 11-piece beauty bag worth almost $160 when you spend $110+.

