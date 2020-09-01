Tyra Banks shares stunning bikini photo ahead of Dancing with the Stars debut The supermodel will be hosting ABC's dance show this September

Tyra Banks has set pulses racing with a stunning swimwear photo, which she shared on her Instagram page at the start of the week.

The America's Next Top Model host posted a picture of a collage that was made by a fan account, featuring a black-and-white photo of herself in a bikini, surrounded by flowers, the letter B and an illustrated crown.

VIDEO: Tyra Banks and other stars discuss body positivity

"B is for BanX" she wrote alongside the image. Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot, with one writing: "B is for beautiful woman," while another wrote: "Elegant and beautiful." A third added: "How you embrace your body and the confidence you radiate is what makes me admire you. Keep shining Tyra."

The picture follows shortly after the mother-of-one posted another breathtaking picture of herself dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit and matching headband, on what looked to be a summer holiday.

The star is set for a busy month, as she's set to make her hosting debut on Dancing with the Stars on 14 September.

Tyra revealed that the celebrity lineup with be announced on Wednesday on Good Morning America. So far, only two celebrities have been officially announced – Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The news of Tyra's new role was announced in July. The supermodel opened up about the position in a video shared on the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account.

She said: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing with the Stars to the next level."

She added: "Did you think I was going to waltz on over to Dancing with the Stars and not bring you with me? Oh no, baby, we will be smizing on ABC."

Tyra is replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She will be joined by fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

