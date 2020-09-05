Salma Hayek makes bold statement in cut-out swimsuit selfie The star just celebrated her 54th birthday

It looks like yellow is the new black for Salma Hayek who ditched dark colours to make a bold fashion statement in her latest swimsuit selfie.

The Grown Ups star rang in her 54th birthday on 2 September and what better way to celebrate looking this fabulous than with an impromptu swimsuit photoshoot.

Salma shared her snapshots to Instagram and her fans and famous friends fell in love with her vibrant, yellow, cut-out swimsuit and gorgeous, full-length, yellow skirt.

Charlize Theron branded her a "GODDESS" and Reese Witherspoon called her "gorgeous" while her fans described her look as "stunning".

Salma has been vacationing in Greece with her billionaire husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 12-year-old daughter, Valentina.

The Mexican-born actress has been sharing the highlights of her holiday with her fans, and it’s not just been about the sun and the sea.

Salma suits yellow

Salma delighted her followers when she posted a video of herself dancing and smashing plates and captioned the post: "I started the night looking #fresh, patiently waiting for my dinner. Six hours later I was breaking plates like it’s customary in #Greece."

She certainly appears to have been having a great time during her lengthy getaway and has posted several other swimsuit and bikini photos showing off her age-defying figure.

Fans approved of her natural look

Salma credits her curves to a healthy, balanced diet and good posture.

She told People magazine: "Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that.

"I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles. It's restorative yoga."

Salma sips coffee in her bikini

"She taught me how to tone without clenching them. You relax them [your muscles] and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you're aware of your body, you'd be surprised by the effect it can have."

