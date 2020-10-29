Rebel Wilson looks incredible in skintight swimwear for surf lesson The star is focusing on her health

The sun, sea, and surf seems to suit Rebel Wilson who recently shared photos and videos from her first-ever surf lesson and she looked incredible in her swimwear.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's latest swimsuit photo gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

The Australian star, 40, has vowed that 2020 will be her "year of health" and it appeared to be going very well, as she hit the beaches of California for some fitness fun.

"First ever surf lesson in Malibu," she captioned the shots, taken over the summer, in which she wore a swimsuit and skintight wetsuit alongside her friends."

MORE: Rebel Wilson poses in a swimsuit inside her beautiful garden in LA

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's first-ever surf lesson - but did she fall in?

"Thanks to my ‘BU crew for having my back and teaching me the way of the waves," she added.

Rebel - who has lost more than 40lbs over the last eight months - looked like a natural as she managed to get both feet on the board with the waves pulling her to shore.

READ: Rebel Wilson shares glimpse inside her beautiful home in LA

Surfing isn’t the only sport Rebel’s introduced to her wellness routine. She’s also been hiking, working out with a personal trainer six days a week, boxing, beach running, and doing pretty much everything to better her body.

The actress is also enjoying regular trips to the gym with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

MORE: Adele's weight loss transformation: how the singer slimmed down

Rebel looked amazing

Rebel said she got the fitness bug after losing eight pounds in just a few days while learning the tough dance routines for the film Cats.

The actress - who is famous for her comedy roles - also wants to lose weight for her career.

READ: Rebel Wilson thrills fans with exciting announcement

"I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry," Rebel told The Mirror.

She proudly posted the results of her hard work

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

She’s certainly taking her health seriously!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.