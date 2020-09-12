Heartbreak for Coleen Nolan as sister Linda receives terminal cancer diagnosis The Loose Women star's sisters Linda and Anne were diagnosed just days apart

Coleen Nolan's sister Anne has revealed the bittersweet moment she discovered she could beat cancer while her sibling Linda was handed a terminal diagnosis.

Anne, 69, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in April, while Linda, 61, found out she has liver cancer just a few days later.

Anne has now finished her chemotherapy treatment and was discharged from Blackpool Victoria Hospital in August, with doctors confident that she will make a full recovery after surgery at the end of this month, followed by radiotherapy and further drug therapy.

"Chemo was absolutely horrendous for me and I was so happy it finally was over, but at the same time I felt a terrible melancholy that Linda wasn’t ringing the bell with me," Anne told the Daily Mail.

"I started my chemo a week before Linda, so she still has one more round to go, but she said to me: 'Anne, I will ring the bell, but we all know my cancer is never going away.'"

Sadly, Linda was recently told by doctors that her condition is now terminal after cancer spread from her pelvis to her liver. Her only hope now is that medication and treatments will be able to contain her cancer as a cure will not be possible.

Anne Nolan (R) is expected to make a full recovery

Anne added: "It’s desperately sad, but I can’t feel guilty because to feel guilt you have to have done something wrong, and although I’ve been told my prognosis is good, you can never tell with cancer.

"Linda knows she can’t be cured, but her attitude is absolutely amazing. She doesn’t know if she has five years or 15, but she’s so positive and that’s why she’s going through chemo, to try and contain the cancer."

The sisters formed part of Irish pop group The Nolans (Linda pictured far left)

Back in August, Coleen revealed that she has considered undergoing a double mastectomy following Linda and Anne's devastating cancer diagnosis.

"Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy," she confessed to The Mirror. "I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, 'Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?' If that's a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them."

