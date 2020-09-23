Lisa Armstrong's fans go wild over slim new look The Strictly make-up artist looks fab!

Lisa Armstrong has won rave reviews from fans thanks to her latest Instagram photo.

The Strictly Come Dancing head make-up artist posted a sweet image on Wednesday with her friend and co-worker Bryony Blake – and fans couldn't believe her slim new look.

Captioning the snap, Lisa wrote: "Loved hanging with this loonie yesterday!!! My beautiful friend @bryony_blake @avon_uk #lisaarmstrongxavon Great seeing her review my range and giving it a big thumbs up!!."

WATCH: Lisa Armstrong reveals her beautiful bathroom

Her followers were quick to quiz her on her appearance, with many suggesting she has lost weight. "Wow Lisa you look great and you have lost so much weight - what’s your secret?" one follower asked. While another simply added: "Lisa you look really well."

Earlier this week, Lisa unveiled her stunning hair transformation, showing off her much blonder 'do.

"Back to work… new hair! Thank you @lisadaveyhair," the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin wrote.

Fans complimented Lisa on her slim new look

Fans rushed to the comment section of Lisa's post to let her know just how fabulous she looked. "Blonde looks so good on you!" wrote one, with a second writing: "Wow. You look amazing."

A third sweetly told Lisa: "You look so pretty. You can tell your well being has improved. So lovely."

It's shaping up to be a very exciting autumn for Lisa, who will not only be hard at work on the new season of Strictly, but has also launched her very own Avon collection!

Lisa showed off her new look on Instagram

Avon confirmed the news this month in a social media post that read: "We're so excited to reveal that Avon is collaborating with one of the UK's best-known celebrity make-up artists, Lisa Armstrong, to create a beautiful new make-up collection!

"Best known for being the Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa's hand-picked, capsule collection has been over two years on the making, drawing upon her 20+ years' experience in beauty.

"The range combines Lisa's technique make-up artist expertise with the products that she loves to use on herself and celebrity clients day-to-day."

