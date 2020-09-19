Lisa Armstrong debuts beautiful blonde hair transformation The star showed off her new look

Lisa Armstrong has gone so blonde!

Strictly's head makeup artist shared the news on Saturday, posting a stunning selfie on Instagram with her new, much lighter tresses.

"Back to work… new hair! Thank you @lisadaveyhair," the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin wrote.

Fans rushed to the comment section of Lisa's post to let her know just how fabulous she looked.

"Blonde looks so good on you!" wrote one, with a second writing: "Wow. You look amazing."

A third sweetly told Lisa: "You look so pretty. You can tell your well being has improved. So lovely."

Lisa showed off her new look on Instagram

It's shaping up to be a very exciting autumn for Lisa, who will not only be hard at work on the new season of Strictly, but has also launched her very own Avon collection!

Lisa has an exciting few months ahead

Avon confirmed the news this month in a social media post that read: "We're so excited to reveal that Avon is collaborating with one of the UK's best-known celebrity make-up artists, Lisa Armstrong, to create a beautiful new make-up collection!

"Best known for being the Head of Hair and Make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, Lisa's hand-picked, capsule collection has been over two years on the making, drawing upon her 20+ years' experience in beauty.

"The range combines Lisa's technique make-up artist expertise with the products that she loves to use on herself and celebrity clients day-to-day."

The line officially launched on Tuesday, with Lisa telling her Instagram followers earlier this week: "Such a fun day launching my new make-up range to Avon’s representatives and sales leaders. Was great to virtually meet you all, comment below if you were watching."

Lisa's loyal fans were quick to congratulate the talented star, leaving comments such as: "Well done Lisa you work very hard and now reap your rewards well done and good luck with it."

