Gwyneth Paltrow has celebrated turning 48 by stripping right down to her birthday suit! The Iron Man actress took to Instagram with a stunning snapshot showing her posing naked in the great outdoors as she marked her special day.

Fans and followers rushed to comment on the snapshot, with particular note given to Gwyneth's incredible, toned figure.

But not everyone was enamoured with the photo. Gwyneth's eldest child Apple made her thoughts known in a typical teenager way. "MOM," the 16-year-old wrote in the comments section.

Gwyneth shares Apple and her younger brother, 14-year-old Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Following their split, Gwyneth found love with producer Brad Falchuk, who shared his own birthday tribute to the screen star.

"This badass is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a****** in his place," Brad, 49, wrote alongside a photo, showing his wife relaxing on the sofa in loungewear.

"She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she's the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you," he continued. "PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gwyneth opened up about her former marriage to Coldplay star Chris, and their approach to co-parenting.

"I mean it's so interesting because in a way my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was," she confessed. "So I do think that it can be done."

Gwyneth also admitted that while their family set-up looks perfect to the public, co-parenting with Chris is not always "as good as it looks".

"It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever," she candidly explained.

