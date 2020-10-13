We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Charley Webb revealed one of the simple ways she relieves stress – and her fans can't stop raving about it!

The Emmerdale star took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her social media followers that she's been using CBII's 'Discovery Duo' starter pack, explaining that not only has it helped with stress, but it's also helped the famous mum get a good night's sleep.

"Originally I wanted to try it to help with stress from balancing between the kids and starting a new business but then I’ve found it also really helped me with getting the best sleep ever," the Debbie Dingle actress explained.

Charley shared the post on Instagram

Charley also told her followers that all of the ingredients are natural, and that there are two potencies available – 2% and 5% - with the former working better for her.

"It’s natural and I’d recommend it to anyone that can relate with not getting quality sleep and a mind racing from juggling so many things.

"It’s helped me feel I can be on my top form each day! After trying both the 2% strength and 5% strength oil I found the 2% works best for me but it’s good to compare and see what works best for you if you want to try it yourself," she wrote adding the hashtag Feel Good Oil.

What's more, many of her followers also swear by CBD oil, sharing their own positive experiences.

Charley's fans raved about CBD oil

"I had really bad anxiety panic attacks and stress at night time during the menopause. CBD oil helped me so much. I felt relaxed and had the best night's sleep ever. Highly recommend," commented one.

"Been using this for a while, definitely recommend this, so good for arthritis too," added another, with a third saying: "I take this plus the balance capsules, it's been two months now and it has helped me."

Charley uses CBII's Discovery Duo, which costs £19 and is carefully crafted for those who are new to the CBD game.