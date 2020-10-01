Make a difference this Christmas with the 2020 Advent of Change calendar. Newly launched, this feel-good find is all about giving. Priced at £17.95, peek behind a different door each day to find out which incredible charity you've made a 50p donation to. From providing safe housing to a homeless person to giving a sick child the dream day out, protecting our eco-systems to supporting the UK's frontline workers, there's a whole host of worthy causes included in this calendar.

Charity advent calendar, £17.95, Advent of Change

An all-rounder, it's even eco-friendly. Completely plastic-free, it's been made using compostable and recyclable packaging, so you don't need to worry about your impact on the environment. Available to pre-order now, you can also shop the Children's Charity Advent Calendar and a Charity Advent Candle.

Priced at £17.95, the Children's edition is designed for the whole family. Beautifully designed with bright colours and child-friendly language to help your little ones learn about giving back, countdown to Christmas by following the rainbow-trail. As well as a 50p donation, behind each door, Santa's tree decorations are hidden within the calendar, can you find them all?

Children's charity advent calendar, £17.95, Advent of Change

Retailing at £24.95, this candle is made from 100% natural wax with no parabens, and styled to perfection with a specially frosted finish. 24 donations are included in the price and as the wax burns down, hidden numbers are revealed. Use the booklet included to discover which charity you've helped at each stage and which cause your donation has contributed to – from providing food and medicine for those in need, to protecting our oceans and endangered animals.

Charity advent candle, £24.95, Advent of Change

Last year Advent of Change raised £300,000 for charities and founder Kristina Salceanu hopes to raise the same again this year for 48 life-changing charities. She said:

"It's been a challenging year for the charity sector which is facing losses of £10bn due to increased demand for services and lost fundraising income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the main reasons I launched Advent of Change back in 2018 was to enable people to donate to multiple charities with one purchase, helping a number of different causes, including smaller charities and organisations that might be struggling. With each Advent of Change product, you'll find out exactly what your donation that day will be used for, as well as seeing how big a difference it will make to those who the charity supports."

