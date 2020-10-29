Goldie Hawn wows in lycra gym outfit during workout session with Kate Hudson The Hollywood star has been spending the coronavirus pandemic with Kurt Russell and their children

Goldie Hawn has been enjoying spending quality time with her children and grandchildren during the pandemic, and she's certainly making the most of her time!

On Wednesday, the 74-year-old was pictured working out with daughter Kate Hudson inside the star's home gym in LA.

The Hollywood actress looked incredible in a lycra workout outfit as she posed with weights in a fun gym selfie which was posted on Kate's Instagram account.

The mother-of-three is no stranger to keeping fit and is also a fan of bike rides and hiking.

The First Wives Club actress told InStyle in August that she had been going on a lot of walks with her daughter in the mountains, and is regularly pictured on her bike around Los Angeles.

Goldie Hawn looked fabulous as she worked out with daughter Kate Hudson

In an Instagram post in May, meanwhile, the award-winning actress revealed she was also a fan of dancing on the trampoline as a way of maintaining her fitness levels.

Goldie shared a video of herself doing a high-intensity dance routine on a mini-trampoline inside her home gym, and fans were in awe of her energy levels and motivation.

And while Goldie's fans often ask her secret to staying so youthful and fit, the star previously admitted that she "didn't have one."

Chatting to People in 2017, she said: "I really don't, it's not a secret. I try to work out every day a little bit." Goldie added: "I'm a dancer, so I can't stop moving."

The Hollywood actress is a fan of trampolining too

Kurt Russell's partner also told Self that she "works out every day." She said: "Sometimes long, sometimes short, but I try never to miss a day."

When it comes to her diet, Goldie is a fan of green juice, but doesn't deprive herself of treats either.

She told Self that her breakfast of choice was green juice, while a green salad and broccolini is a typical lunch choice.

The First Wives Club actress follows a healthy lifestyle

For dinner, she tends to eat green watercress soup and green beans with fish. When it comes to snacking, Goldie is a fan of kale chips, while truffle fries are her go-to indulgence.

