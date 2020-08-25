Goldie Hawn has shared an emotional message on social media following the tragic death of her close friend, author and TED Talk speaker Sir Ken Robinson, who passed away on Friday.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a photo of Ken, which had been edited with one of his inspirational quotes. It read: "Every day, everywhere, our children spread their dreams under our feet. "We should tread softly because we tread on their dreams. – Sir Ken Robinson."

Alongside the picture, Goldie wrote: "My dear friend and teacher @sirkenrobinson left us yesterday.

"This hurts because he was one of the rare angels walking upon this earth. A wonderful father, friend and to those he inspired, which I am gratefully one, this powerhouse of a man brought more joy, humor and wisdom transforming education to become a place of innovation, creativity and inspiration for our children and our future.

Goldie Hawn paid an emotional tribute to Sir Ken Robinson following his death

⁣ "God bless you Sir Ken, I know you will be watching over us all, continuing to whisper in our ears guiding us along to stay the course and realize our dreams." [sic].

Goldie's followers were quick to offer their support to the actress, with one writing: "I'm so sorry for your loss Goldie – he is a giant! Sending you lots of love. I miss you. Big hugs."

Another wrote: "I am so sorry Goldie Hawn, you are in my thoughts and prayers."

A third added: "All the amazing angels leave so early. It never seems the time for them to go. RIP. God bless."

Ken had been involved with Goldie's charity MindUp

Ken was a board member of MindUp, the signature programme founded by The Goldie Hawn Foundation.

MindUp started in 2003 and works to "help children develop the mental fitness necessary to thrive in school and throughout their lives".

Goldie is incredibly involved in her charity and had been sharing regular videos of herself meditating around the house during lockdown to promote the MindUp initiative.

Last week, it was announced that the signature programme would be starting registration for its new series of virtual mindfulness events, which Goldie would be taking part in online.

