Kate Hudson reveals concerns for brother Oliver during lockdown Goldie Hawn's daughter opened up about her family's different reactions to the coronavirus pandemic

Kate Hudson recently opened up about her routine in quarantine and how it was so very different from her brother Oliver's.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star admitted she had to have a word with her sibling to make sure that he was looking after himself. Talking to ELLE in September, Goldie Hawn's daughter said: "[My routine] has probably been better than it's been in a long time.

"I talked to my brother Oliver, [he] just went and started drinking like, every day. It was like a party for him.

"He was having Zoom drinks. And I was the opposite. I was like, 'Oliver, we need to build our immunity and be strong. We don't know what this is. We don't know what's going on.'

"So I think there's a nice balance there."

Kate Hudson with her brother Oliver

Kate also revealed in the interview that she had been enjoying watching some of her films with her children during lockdown.

"There's a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids," she said.

"Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key. It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

Kate and Oliver with their children, mum Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Kate has also been keeping in regular contact with her family over the past few months, and regularly meets up with her mum Goldie and Kurt Russell now that the restrictions have eased.

The actress shared a fun photo of the pair of them working out at her home gym last week, and shared footage from her family's Halloween party over the weekend, which was attended by Goldie and Kurt.

Kate with her three children Ryder, Bingham and Rani

The actress often shares sweet photos of her family on social media, and got fans talking after posting a cute snapshot of her firstborn sitting outside with his grandmother Goldie over the summer, revealing just how much the pair looked alike.

Kate also recently celebrated her daughter's second birthday, and melted hearts on Instagram after posting a cute video of Rani singing happy birthday to herself while blowing out the candles of a pretend cake created with building blocks in her playroom.

