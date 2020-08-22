Kate Hudson reveals incredibly toned abs in tiny workout outfit The star has three children

Kate Hudson’s workouts are clearly paying off! The Hollywood star posted a series of gym snaps to her Instagram and her fans were bowled over by her toned physique.

The mum-of-three, 41, was wearing a tiny, pink workout outfit from her Fabletics activewear line, which showed off her abs.

Her followers gave the short shorts and cropped top a thumbs up, and hundreds complimented her form.

"Stunning,” wrote one, while another praised her for being "a real woman”. Others remarked how much she looks like her mum, Goldie Hawn, and some just called her, "perfect”.

Kate’s Instagram is a testament to how hard she works to stay in shape, and she manages to make time for fitness alongside being a mum and a career woman.

Kate prioritises her fitness

The star has worked with personal trainer, Nicole Stuart, since she was 19-years-old, but even when she’s not being put through her paces by the LA-based instructor, she squeezes in Pilates, yoga, or running into her routine.

Kate insists that changing up her routine is the key to continuity and says she’s always keeping her fitness fresh.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I’ll do Body by Simone, I do everything.”

Kate modelled her own activewear line Fabletics

When she really wants to make a difference to her body, she turns to her beloved Pilates.

"Nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates," she said.

Kate doesn't obsess over her diet

Kate also eats a healthy, balanced diet but insists she doesn’t obsess over it.

"When people talk about dieting, I’m just like, OMG, relax," she added. "If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like once a week where I’m not thinking about it. I want to indulge. I want to do things that are not necessarily healthy sometimes."

It’s good to know even Kate cuts herself some slack from time to time!

