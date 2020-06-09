Ayda Field shared a number of sweet videos of her children playing in her Los Angeles mansion's spacious garden on Monday. The former X Factor judge and her husband Robbie Williams – who raise Charlton, five, Coco, 21 months, and Beau, three months, together – were making the most of the sunny weather, with the kids running around the lawn and jumping on the trampoline. But it was a video of their daughter Teddy, seven, that really surprised fans – because the little girl has such a strong American accent!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie and Ayda's daughter surprises with her strong accent

Teddy was heard singing along to Lady Gaga song Paparazzi while performing a sweet dance routine. The youngster, who was clad in a polka dot swimsuit, sounded just like her American mum Ayda – and fans couldn't believe it! Teddy – who famously stole the show at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding – has spent most of her life in the US, despite dad Robbie being raised in Stoke-on-Trent.

DISCOVER: Ayda and Robbie reveal incredible meditation space at LA mansion

Doting dad Robbie was pictured with daughter Coco, 21 months

This isn't the first time the youngster has surprised the former Take That singer's fans with her strong US lilt. Robbie previously filmed Teddy watching the music video for one of his greatest hits, Rock DJ. In the clip Teddy seemed less than impressed with her dad's number one hit. "Daddy, can we please play Beyoncé?", she asked, amusing his followers with her strong accent.

SEE MORE: Ayda teases possibility of exciting new family venture

Teddy and Coco played together on a trampoline in the rare video

As well as Robbie and Ayda's LA pad, the couple also own a £17.5million mansion in West London, which used to belong to film director Michael Winner. In 2016, the family moved into the English mansion after three years of renovations. Robbie and Ayda are expected to move permanently to Britain in the future – before Teddy was born, Robbie explained that he wanted his daughter to be educated in the UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.