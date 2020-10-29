Khloe Kardashian reveals heartbreaking details from coronavirus battle The reality TV star was bedbound for 16 days

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about her battle with coronavirus, revealing the most heartbreaking side effect was being separated from her daughter True.

The reality TV star was forced to self-isolate for 16 days after she tested positive for the deadly virus back in March.

Khloe suffered from symptoms including headaches, hot and cold flashes and a burning cough, but she said the worst part "by far" was not being able to see the daughter she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Speaking to Ellen Degeneres on her talk show, Khloe revealed: "I quarantined in my room for 16 days.

"The hardest part – I don't care how beautiful a place you have – being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn't be around my daughter, was the most heart-wrenching thing."

Detailing her experience with the disease, Khloe added: "At the very beginning, I tested positive and it was so incredibly scary.

Khloe was forced to isolate from her daughter for 16 days

"I mean, it's still scary, but especially then, when the whole world was shutting down, and we didn't have really any information or the information we had just changed every single day.

"I remember I just wore a mask, I remember I wore gloves, just because speculation all about COVID, but nobody really knew, and we were all like, 'There's no way I could have COVID,'" she added.

Khloe said being away from True was 'heart-wrenching'

Khloe captured her days in isolation on her phone, with the footage to be broadcast in next week's Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

A trailer for the episode was released on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that Khloe had secretly battled with COVID-19 earlier this year.

In the clip, Khloe says to the camera: "Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

