Rebel Wilson kicked off her Halloween celebrations early and wowed fans with her figure-hugging costume.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 40, displayed the results of her health transformation by wearing a high-cut leotard, bra top, garter, and cape to complete her sexy look which she posted on Instagram Stories on Friday.

Rebel was dressed up for a spooky celebration at her Hollywood Hills home which was attended by a number of friends and her sister Annachi too.

The Australian star's boyfriend, Jacob Busch, waved for the camera as he sat around the fire pit in the garden of her beautiful LA house.

While 2020 has been a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rebel has forged forward to make it a year filled with success.

Not only has she launched a career as a children's book author, landed her first role in a non-comedic movie, and found love, she's shed more than 40lbs in recent months, and completely overhauled her health.

Rebel dressed up for Halloween

In September she revealed she weighs 165lbs and is just a few pounds away from her weight loss goal, which she hopes to reach by the end of the year.

Rebel has been losing weight by eating a healthy, balanced diet, cutting down her portion sizes, and exercising too.

She's shared her journey on social media and been inundated with compliments calling her "an inspiration" and complimenting her on her new look.

Rebel's found love with Jacob Busch

Rebel’s confidence has soared since she decided to make her health her priority and she’s posted numerous swimsuit shots on Instagram too.

During a Mexican getaway with her brewery heir boyfriend in October, she wowed in a bright pink swimsuit and her followers inundated the comments section with praise.

"You're arms look so toned," wrote one, while another said: "It’s so good to see you healthy and happy."

