Rebel Wilson turns heads in amazing fitness outfit you have to see The actress has transformed her health

Rebel Wilson continued to impress fans with the results of her health kick on Monday when she shared a fabulous photo from her workout and her outfit was amazing.

The Pitch Perfect star showcased her recent weight loss with tight activewear - with a futuristic edge!

Rebel, 40, was enjoying a hike in the Hollywood Hills and posted a photo and video from her exercise regime, but she decided to switch up her fitness gear a notch.

The Australian actress rocked shiny, navy leggings and a tight matching T-shirt but then hid her face behind a holographic visor.

Rebel was hiking around a deserted zoo in popular Griffith Park and even snapped a photo of herself behind bars, inside an abandoned animal enclosure!

It's a far cry from the luxury vacation she recently went on with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The pair enjoyed a beach getaway to Mexico where they shared photos relaxing on the beach and also working out together.

Rebel rocked her futuristic look

In the process Rebel proved she's determined to stick to her "year of health" plan even when she is on holiday.

She's shed more than 40lbs in recent months and is only a few pounds away from her goal weight of 165lbs.

While she is making her health her priority with workouts and a much healthier diet, she says it's all about balance and finding other ways to treat herself that don't involve unhealthy foods.

Rebel topped her outfit off with a holographic visor

"Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself," she wrote in an Instagram in October. "I just do it with food now only once or twice a week... and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights."

That's not to say she doesn't still struggle with temptation.

She told her social media followers: "When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead."

Rebel's determination to better her health has been a huge source of inspiration for her fans who have been bombarding her with compliments since she started documenting her journey a few months ago.

