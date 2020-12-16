Tyra Banks' bikini body photo comparison sparks major fan reaction The star has been modelling since she was 15-years-old

Tyra Banks has one of the most iconic swimsuit modelling portfolios of all time and she is not afraid to flaunt her ever-changing look for all her fans to see.

The Dancing with the Stars host, 47, delighted her Instagram followers when she shared several snapshots of herself in bikinis and then compared them to the ones her fans had recreated.

As part of the #swimsuiticonchallenge, Tyra posted pictures of herself - and other models - from Swimsuit Illustrated photoshoots and put the ones her followers shared with her alongside them.

"Loving these @si_swimsuit #SwimsuitIconChallenge posts SO much!" she captioned it. "Creative, beautiful and even hilarious (did y'all see the ironing board?) I can't get enough! Keep tagging me in yours. I’m keepin' an eye out to see which of my swimsuit looks you recreate!"

Her fans absolutely loved her post and bombarded her with comments.

"OMG I love this so much," wrote one, while another said: "Literally thought some of these pro shots were challenge."

Tyra showcased the results of her ongoing #SwimsuitIconChallenge

The throwback modelling shot of Tyra from her youth which was recreated by a woman in a wheelchair was applauded by many and branded “beautiful”.

And the final photo in the slideshow of a fan posing in a bikini with an ironing board on her back - in a bid to replicate the professional snapshot of a model with a surfboard on hers - caused plenty of laughter.

"The last one, so funny," commented one fan, while another called it: "Just hilarious."

Tyra just completed her debut DWTS hosting gig

The America's Next Top model creator recently wrapped her debut hosting gig on DWTS and despite some criticism she’s proud of what she has achieved!

"We broke a lot of records when it comes to the ratings for this show," she told ET. "And yes, there was change, but the change meant a hell of a lot of big ratings.

"In the end, this is a business, and that's what matters, making sure that people are coming and that new people are coming."

