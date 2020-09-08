Tyra Banks wows in sensational bikini photo on the beach ahead of DWTS The new Dancing with the Stars host will be making her presenting debut on the show on 14 September

Tyra Banks has posted yet another incredible swimwear photo on social media, and fans have gone wild!

The Dancing with the Stars host took to Instagram to share a beautiful collage created by a fan, which featured an image of her relaxing in the sea while on the beach.

The supermodel looked gorgeous in a string bikini and oversized sunglasses, and a second image of the star posing on the sand was placed alongside it.

The beautiful artwork was completed with cut-out yellow flowers, a gold frame centred around Tyra, and blue butterflies.

The photos were placed on a backdrop of the letter A, and in the caption, Tyra wrote: "Brining my A-game to @dancingabc September 14th. I'm your new host. See you there."

Tyra Banks looked stunning in a bikini as she posed on the beach

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous picture, with one writing: "You look so beautiful," while another observed: "You look like Beyoncé!" A third added: "You look so good!"

Tyra has previously shared other picture collages of herself, with another recent one showing her wearing a bikini surrounded by flowers, against the letter B. "B is for BanX," she wrote alongside it.

The supermodel is getting ready to host DWTS

The star also posted a collage featuring a photo of herself wearing a bejewelled cut-out one-piece. The artwork featured a pair of angel wings and roses surrounding Tyra, as well as a large letter N in the background.

In the caption, Tyra wrote: "N is for No...as in we have NO time to doubt ourselves. We gotta keep dreaming. You feel me? So fly..." [sic].

Tyra is replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on the ABC dance show

The star is set for a busy month, as she prepares to make her hosting debut on Dancing with the Stars on 14 September.

On Wednesday's Good Morning America, the official lineup for this year's competition was announced, with celebrities including Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe, Tiger King's Carole Baskin and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean.

Tyra is replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She will be joined by fellow judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

