Tyra Banks' latest bikini photo motivates fans – and Chrishell Stause reacts The Dancing with the Stars host wants everyone to feel confident

Tyra Banks has been sharing a series of collages on Instagram over the past few weeks, all with black-and-white images of her wearing a bikini.

The beautiful pictures have been created by a fan account, and the Dancing with the Stars host has been uploading them to spell out the word 'Banx'.

On Sunday, Tyra posted the final one from the series, and chose to share a motivational message with it.

Tyra shared an inspiring bikini photo

In the caption, the supermodel wrote: "X is for X factor (and the last letter of BanX.) We've all got that extra special something… that je ne sais quoi! Mine's the power to mesmorise with my Smize. What's yours?"

Fans were quick to comment, including Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, who is currently competing on this year's DWTS. "You said it's my smile and I still haven't recovered. Gonna be on my tombstone," she wrote.

Selling Sunset star and DWTS contestant Chrishell Stause was inspired by Tyra's post

Another follower wrote: "Tyra! You look amazing as always because you never change for no one. Well done." A third added: "Wow, so gorgeous. Making people feel comfortable."

Tyra kicked off the new series of Dancing with the Stars last week, having replaced long-time hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron.

The supermodel often shares motivational pictures on social media

The news of Tyra's new role was announced in July. The supermodel opened up about the position in a video shared on the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram account.

She said: "I am so excited you guys. This is going to be, like, bananas. We're going to take Dancing with the Stars to the next level."

The star recently opened up about her new role, which has also seen her become executive producer for the show, during an interview on The Dr. Oz Show.

Tyra has taken over the hosting role on DWTS

She said: "I never thought that I would be asked to host such a juggernaut of a show that has been around for so long and has such a legacy, and then when they were like, you know what?

"And we believe and have witnessed you as an executive producer, we want you to put some sprinkle some pixie dust on this, you know, from a creative standpoint.

"And what can we do to elevate and to change and to tweak into, you know, so it's been a pretty wild ride."

