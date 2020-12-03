Gwen Stefani showcases her incredible figure in bra and skirt - and fans react The singer is a mum-of-three

Another day, another phenomenal outfit from Gwen Stefani!

The singer, 51, blew fans away when she shared a photo of herself looking absolutely age-defying in a bra and floor-length skirt - and she looked stunning!

Gwen took her edgy sense of style to the limits for her Christmas hit Here This Christmas and when she shared an image on Instagram, it was a sure-fire hit with her followers.

The No Doubt star was dressed in a red-and-white bra, long skirt, and hat for the snapshot, which some of her fans compared to Little Bo Peep!

Gwen's abs were on display and her hard work in the gym has certainly paid off.

The mother-of-three has been showcasing some amazing outfits recently as a judge on The Voice, and with her hectic home and work schedule, it's a wonder she has time to workout at all.

Gwen made a huge statement

But Gwen has insisted in the past that it's a case of everything in moderation… well almost.

"There is no secret: You just have to eat healthily, work out, and torture yourself!" she revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2012.

But when her fiancé, Blake Shelton, is around it’s difficult to avoid temptation.

"He's a feeder," Gwen admitted to Shape. “He'll go, 'Here, I bought you some candy.'"

Gwen loves changing up her look

She also loosens the reigns a little when it comes to the holidays and made a surprising confession about what she eats on Christmas Day, due to her family's Italian background.

"We actually eat lasagna. I don’t know when that happened,” Gwen told Bon Appétit. "My mom makes lasagna and she’ll make one with meat and one with just ricotta cheese. I love that."

Gwen and Blake are engaged

Gwen and Blake will likely ring in Christmas at their home in LA so that her sons - she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale - can also spend time with their dad.

