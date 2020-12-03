Kate Beckinsale shows off her bikini body in jaw-dropping video The star regularly shares videos of herself working out in LA

Kate Beckinsale was having a rather reminiscent Wednesday when she posted a throwback video of herself in a bikini - and she looks incredible.

The star, 47, wore a burgundy two-piece in the footage she shared on Instagram from last year and was seen glamorously walking down the steps of a grand mansion.

Kate joked about the way she was walking in heels and suggested her mother would say she looked like she had "bogged one's breeks".

The British-born actress said the video was from "exactly this time last year pre-Covid" and asked everyone to "hang tough".

Her glamorous look was a far cry from her recent post which left fans open-mouthed for a very different reason.

She shared a video of herself with a partially shaved head as she used an app to transform herself into Keith Flint from The Prodigy.

Kate is no stranger to showing some skin

In the footage, Kate's face had been morphed with the late singer's and the results were astounding. Kate captioned the clip: "@katebeckinsale as Flint" and her followers were clearly a little taken back by the creation and commented: "Add this to list of things I wasn't expecting to see today," and "I can't unsee this".

There were also a lot of followers who simply commented with crying with laughter face emojis.

Kate lives in Los Angeles and shares a daughter, Lily Sheen, 21, with her ex, Michael Sheen, who she remains great friends with.

Kate as Keith Flint was shocking

The pair went their separate ways in 2002 after seven years together but when asked about her former partner, Kate recently said: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."

She recently split from her much-younger boyfriend, Goody Grace, 23, who she dated for nine months.

