Khloe Kardashian showed off the results of her epic workouts on Friday when she shared a selfie on Instagram and her waist is tiny!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a snapshot of herself striking a pose in tight shorts and lifting up her top to showcase her gym-toned physique.

Her fans commented that she was "slaying it," and branded her "beautiful," while others couldn’t help notice her trim waistline.

"So tiny," wrote one, while another remarked: "Abs!"

Khloe made a major announcement recently which left her fans excited.

Her famous family have made a deal with Hulu and new streaming content from the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be available in the coming year.

According to CNN, the deal includes Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and of course the family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Khloe is proud of her body

The plan is to have their content available in the US via Hulu and streamed internationally via STAR.

Fans instantly reacted to the news, with many asking what the announcement means, however the family has so far been tight-lipped as to what kind of content we can expect from them in 2021.

Khloe has a new look for Christmas

Khloe is gearing up for some festive fun with her family and has had a hair transformation just in time for Christmas.

She shared photos of her extra-long locks on social media and thanked her style team for their efforts.

Her fans loved her Rapanuzel-inspired hair and wrote: "You look so pretty," and called her hair “stunning”.

