Khloe Kardashian had a birthday to remember as she turned 36 on Saturday, surrounded by her family and close friends. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted a pink-themed party at her mansion in Calabasas, complete with a bouncy castle slide in the shape of her head, inspired by her niece Stormi Webster's Stormi World inflatables that have been present at the toddler's fairground themed parties. The reality star shared several photos from the event on Instagram, including sweet footage of her daughter True playing with her cousin Chicago, and another of herself play fighting with siblings Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The mother-of-one was celebrated by her famous family and friends on her special day on social media too. Momager Kris Jenner paid a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on Instagram, alongside photos of Khloe from over the years.

Khloe Kardashian was inspired by Stormi's World with her personalised bouncy castle

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian!!! I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl... you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!

The bouncy castle was popular with Khloe's daughter True and niece Chicago

"I am beyond proud of you for all you are and how you are the most loving caring and generous soul with a smile that lights up every room you walk into... you always lift all of us up and are everyone’s greatest cheerleader. Thank you for being such a light in my life and such a huge part of my heart... I love you my bunny what a blessing you are!!!! Oh and did I mention you are gorgeous inside and out???? I love you.. Mommy"

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a party to remember

Kim Kardashian also shared a post dedicated to her younger sister on her Instagram account, alongside the message: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always!

"You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday."

Guests tucked into grilled cheese bites shaped in love hearts

The sweet message went down well with the birthday girl, who responded: "Wow the nicest caption ever!!!! Awwww thank you Keeks! What a funny photo lol I love you! Hands up!! Let’s party!!!"

