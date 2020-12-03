Rebel Wilson looks like a model for a luxury spa in her latest selfie The actress looks positively glowing after rounding up her Year of Health

Rebel Wilson is looking healthier by the day!

The star has just returned from a luxury trip to a wellness retreat in Austria, and it appears she's bought her glow back home with her.

Rebel could have passed for a model in a snapshot she shared on Instagram, in which she's posing for a selfie in a bathrobe.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson reveals quirky new look and it's very festive

The Australian actress, 40 - who recently hit her goal weight of 165lbs - oozed both confidence and glamour in the photo taken in a beautiful looking bathroom.

She captioned the post: "She's up. She's ready. She's still… not yet giving up that comfy robe. Hair: @peterbutlerhair Make-Up: @gpcbeauty."

Rebel's long, blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders in the photo and she had her white robe tied at her waist.

Rebel managed to still look glam in a bathrobe

Her fans were full of compliments for her and remarked: "The glow-up is really you. I’m glad that you've had a great 2020 - at least in some ways," while another said: "You have inspired me to do the best with my body at 55yo."

Because despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebel has absolutely made the most of the year.

She branded it her "Year of Health" and has forged forward to overhaul her health and feel her best.

Rebel vowed to lose weight and get fit by the end of 2020 and she recently revealed she'd hit her target early.

Rebel is incredibly proud of her health journey

Her fans have followed her wellness journey and spurred her on along the way.

Not only has she bettered her body but she’s boosted her career too. She's landed her first role in a non-comedic movie and kickstarted her writing work as a children’s book author too.

On top of that, she’s found love with brewery heir, Jacob Busch.

Things couldn’t get much better for her!

