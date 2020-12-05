Jennifer Garner just shared a bikini video she swore she would never post The star got real with her fans

Jennifer Garner has bowled us over once again with her down-to-earth attitude!

The mum-of-three delighted fans on Friday when she shared an epic bikini body video that was never supposed to see the light of day.

To celebrate reaching ten million followers, Jennifer shared two very different swimming pool videos!

WATCH: Jennifer Garner thrills fans with brutally honest bikini body video

One clip was from her show Alias and showed the star glamorously emerging from a pool in slow motion, wearing a tiny blue bikini and slipping on a pair of high heels.

The other was a little - or a lot - more realistic and showed her stumbling out of the water in a knee-length wetsuit and shoving her feet into a pair of UGG slippers!

It's not the first relatable swimsuit post Jennifer has shared!

Jennifer captioned the post: "I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community. To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because). At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou."

Jennifer's fans went wild for her post which made their day. "WE LOVE YOU JG!!!! Thank you for bringing your spirit and joy to so many people," wrote one, while another said: "You are the absolute BEST."

Jennifer has three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Her celebrity friends also commended her frank footage, with Eva Longoria writing: "OMG," along with numerous crying with laughter emojis and Molly Sims saying: "This is EVERYTHING."

It's not the first time Jennifer has showcased her brilliant sense of humour and grounded attitude.

Just last week she shared a childhood photo of herself with an $8 bowlcut haircut and when she videoed her too-real morning makeover her fans were left howling with laughter.

Although we’re not sure she could ever top this video!

